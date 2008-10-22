Go to content
Featuring: Responsible growth at AAK, In the land of the rising sun, AAK USA goes west.
AAK’s Sustainability Report for 2015/2016 is available in English and in Swedish.
Featuring: AAK growth markets - a closer look, Customer Co-Development from east to west, Lead generation through innovation awards.
AAK's Annual Report 2015 has been published and is available in English and in Swedish.
Latest update
2.50
+/-
601.00
AAK’s Capital Market Day 2016
AAK’s Interim report for the third quarter 2016 – all-time high operating profit
Melker Schörling will leave his position as Chairman of the Board in the spring of 2017
Conference call for investors, stock market analysts and media – release of AAK’s Interim report for the third quarter 2016
AAK reports significant progress within sustainability
Interim report for the fourth quarter and year-end report 2016
Annual General Meeting
Copyright © AAK AB | Disclaimer/Cookies
| Sitemap