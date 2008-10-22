  • Bakery
  • Dairy
  • Infant Nutrition
  • FoodService
  • Confectionery Fats
  • Personal Care
  • Technical Products & Feed
  • AAK Academy
  • Responsible growth
RSS-flow AAK´s general information
Insight, AAK Magazine #3, November 2016

Insight, AAK Magazine #3, November 2016

Featuring: Responsible growth at AAK, In the land of the rising sun, AAK USA goes west.

2016-11-30
Click here to accessClick here to access
 
AAK Sustainability Report 2015/2016

AAK Sustainability Report 2015/2016

AAK’s Sustainability Report for 2015/2016 is available in English and in Swedish.

2016-10-13
Click here to accessClick here to access
 
Insight, AAK Magazine #2, May 2016

Insight, AAK Magazine #2, May 2016

Featuring: AAK growth markets - a closer look, Customer Co-Development from east to west, Lead generation through innovation awards.

2016-05-18
Click here to accessClick here to access
 
AAK Annual Report 2015

AAK Annual Report 2015

AAK's Annual Report 2015 has been published and is available in English and in Swedish.

2016-04-20
Click here to accessClick here to access
 
  • AAK AB (publ.)
  • Skrivaregatan 9, SE-215 32 Malmö
  • Contacts
  • Phone
  • +46 454 820 00
  • Fax
  • +46 454 828 88